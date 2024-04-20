Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ameresco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Ameresco Stock Performance

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. Ameresco has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $63.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.98 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 302.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

