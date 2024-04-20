American Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,854 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of SCHG opened at $87.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.57 and a 52-week high of $93.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.86.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

