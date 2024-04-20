Analysts Set BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) PT at $44.30

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. StockNews.com cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

BWA opened at $32.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 196,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 43,955 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth approximately $833,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 24.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 35,986 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

