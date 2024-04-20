Axie Infinity Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $38.13 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $38.13 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $7.26 or 0.00011311 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009560 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001431 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,013.85 or 0.99718415 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010771 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00098652 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,392,527 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 143,384,168.133448 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.01333192 USD and is up 2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 443 active market(s) with $62,724,271.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.