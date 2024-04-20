Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target Increased to C$18.25 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$16.50 to C$18.25 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Cormark upped their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$15.70 in a report on Friday.

Shares of TSE AYA opened at C$14.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.33 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.87. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of C$6.58 and a 52-week high of C$14.81.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

