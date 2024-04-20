Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at National Bankshares

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CG. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.55 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.50.

TSE CG opened at C$8.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.25. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$6.07 and a one year high of C$10.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of C$462.92 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.4058317 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -53.85%.

In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 110,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total value of C$766,955.67. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

