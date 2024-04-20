Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $50.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average is $38.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 172,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 102.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 51,896 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

