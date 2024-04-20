Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.30

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 9750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.36.

Big Rock Brewery Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.66, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.50.

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.97 million during the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%. Research analysts predict that Big Rock Brewery Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Big Rock Brewery

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company offers a selection of beer, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

