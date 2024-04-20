Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Bio-Path Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPTH opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.35. Bio-Path has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($5.40). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($10.60) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Path

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Path by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 117,914 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

