Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Canadian General Investments Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CGI opened at C$36.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08. Canadian General Investments has a 1-year low of C$32.49 and a 1-year high of C$38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$768.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.34.

Get Canadian General Investments alerts:

About Canadian General Investments

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian General Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian General Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.