Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Canadian General Investments Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:CGI opened at C$36.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08. Canadian General Investments has a 1-year low of C$32.49 and a 1-year high of C$38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$768.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.34.
About Canadian General Investments
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian General Investments
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian General Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian General Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.