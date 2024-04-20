Conflux Hits 1-Day Volume of $51.88 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. During the last week, Conflux has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $958.06 million and approximately $51.88 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,913.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $487.92 or 0.00763417 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.72 or 0.00129424 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00041595 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.00 or 0.00184628 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00047812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00104825 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,991,936,521 coins and its circulating supply is 3,941,945,972 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,991,812,305.54 with 3,941,812,293.79 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.24034057 USD and is up 8.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $62,545,863.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

