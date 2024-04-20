Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

EWTX stock opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.14.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $92,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $140,470.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 8,029 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $160,660.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $92,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,470.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,622 shares of company stock worth $2,032,766. 31.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,134,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,290,000 after acquiring an additional 263,161 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,815,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,410,000 after buying an additional 293,834 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,667,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,179,000 after buying an additional 1,818,181 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,125,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after buying an additional 60,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 999,710 shares during the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

