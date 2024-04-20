Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of GNTY stock opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average of $30.31. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $336.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.53.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.65 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guaranty Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James S. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 166,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guaranty Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 313.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 777.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

