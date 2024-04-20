Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Cut to C$19.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FRU. CIBC reduced their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 price objective on Freehold Royalties and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$17.75.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FRU stock opened at C$14.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.01. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$12.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.27.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 41.93%. The business had revenue of C$80.06 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.