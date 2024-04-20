Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Makes New Investment in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RVTY. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Revvity by 84.1% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RVTY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revvity news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $2,212,508.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Stock Up 1.5 %

Revvity stock opened at $100.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09. Revvity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.78 and a 200-day moving average of $101.64.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. Revvity had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Revvity’s payout ratio is 5.09%.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

