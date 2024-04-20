IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
IntegraFin Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of IntegraFin stock opened at GBX 287 ($3.57) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £950.89 million, a PE ratio of 1,943.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 275.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 266.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 8.56. IntegraFin has a 52-week low of GBX 208.73 ($2.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 312.40 ($3.89).
About IntegraFin
See Also
