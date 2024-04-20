IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of IntegraFin stock opened at GBX 287 ($3.57) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £950.89 million, a PE ratio of 1,943.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 275.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 266.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 8.56. IntegraFin has a 52-week low of GBX 208.73 ($2.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 312.40 ($3.89).

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

