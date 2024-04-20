Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.10% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 151.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,287 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PID opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $884.79 million, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $18.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average of $17.74.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1753 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

