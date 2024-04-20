J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,040 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $497.53. 6,355,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,957,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.62. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

