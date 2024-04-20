Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $226.76

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 226.76 ($2.82) and traded as high as GBX 248.20 ($3.09). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 248.20 ($3.09), with a volume of 3,464,516 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Kingfisher to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.80) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on KGF

Kingfisher Trading Down 1.0 %

Kingfisher Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,364.44, a P/E/G ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 234.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 226.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. This represents a yield of 3.68%. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.

Kingfisher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.