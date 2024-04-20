Lisk Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $246.86 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $246.86 million and approximately $27.92 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00002713 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001589 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001003 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001191 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

