LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.75.

LiveRamp Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:RAMP opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $42.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.46.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. LiveRamp had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. Equities analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other LiveRamp news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveRamp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in LiveRamp by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LiveRamp by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in LiveRamp by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

