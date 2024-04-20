MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.67.

Shares of MTSI opened at $92.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.89. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.64.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,234 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $547,158.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,259.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,234 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $547,158.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,259.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 200,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $16,478,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,645,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,926,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 811,058 shares of company stock worth $68,674,574 in the last quarter. 22.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

