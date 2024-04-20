Moonbeam Achieves Market Cap of $271.39 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 20th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $271.39 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00055326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00023028 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008948 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00013048 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006059 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,115,151,371 coins and its circulating supply is 857,411,985 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

