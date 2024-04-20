Naples Money Management LLC Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. Mufg Bank LTD. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% in the third quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,450,000 after buying an additional 24,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,842,000 after buying an additional 17,066,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $644,436,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:USB opened at $40.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.