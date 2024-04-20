Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 14,016 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.00. 378,630 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

