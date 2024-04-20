Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Lowered to $275.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett reiterated a hold rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $252.52.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $230.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.63. The company has a market cap of $131.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,638,746,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $430,090,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

