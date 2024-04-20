Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Yelp Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Yelp in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the local business review company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Yelp’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Yelp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $342.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Yelp’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

NYSE:YELP opened at $39.29 on Thursday. Yelp has a 1 year low of $26.53 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 96.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 83.6% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 221.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,141,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,141,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $111,732.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,994.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,750 shares of company stock worth $613,213. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

