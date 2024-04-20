Regen BioPharma (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Shares Up 23.3%

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 23.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 0.70 and last traded at 0.70. 10,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 18,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.57.

Regen BioPharma Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is 1.18.

Regen BioPharma Company Profile

Regen BioPharma, Inc focuses on the development of regenerative medical applications in the United States. It engages in identifying small molecules that inhibit or express NR2F6 leading to immune cell activation for oncology applications, and immune cell suppression for autoimmune disease. The company is involved in the development of its products, and therapies, including HemaXellarate, a cellular therapeutic product of autologous stromal vascular fraction derived from adipose tissue; dCellVax, an autologous dendritic cell which is treated with an siRNA inhibitor of indoleamine-2,3-dioxygenase; tCellVax which is treated with siRNA to inhibit NR2F6 and the cells re-infused to the patient; DiffronC, uses proprietary siRNA in vivo to inhibit cancer growth and activate T cells; and DuroCAR comprising of CAR-T cells which is treated with an shRNA targeting the gene NR2F6.

Featured Articles

