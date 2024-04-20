Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) PT Lowered to $20.00

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Skillsoft in a research report on Tuesday.

Skillsoft Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillsoft

NASDAQ SKIL opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Skillsoft has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The firm has a market cap of $43.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 4.8% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 12,400,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after acquiring an additional 563,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Skillsoft by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,600,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after buying an additional 154,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Skillsoft by 447.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 3,798,864 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Skillsoft by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,630,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 54,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Skillsoft by 75.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 977,608 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides content and platform and instructor-led training services in the United States and internationally. The company's Content & Platform segment engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its content learning solutions in areas, such as leadership and business, technology and developer, and compliance comprising individualized coaching, as well as technical skill areas.

