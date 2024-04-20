Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lessened its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 1,363.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 75,739 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 85,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after buying an additional 44,276 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Skyline Champion stock opened at $75.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.06. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $86.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

