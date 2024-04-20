StockNews.com Upgrades REV Group (NYSE:REVG) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.60.

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. REV Group has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.70.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. REV Group had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that REV Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. REV Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of REV Group by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of REV Group by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of REV Group by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC raised its position in shares of REV Group by 2,055.0% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

