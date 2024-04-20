Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 0.4% Higher

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $972.99 and last traded at $963.94. 1,907,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 9,794,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $960.08.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMCI. Argus started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $949.85.

The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $956.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $547.85.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

