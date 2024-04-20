Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $127.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $662.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.50 and its 200 day moving average is $113.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $158.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 38.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

