Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) Trading Down 2.7%

Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:RSHPF – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. 1,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Irish Residential Properties REIT Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05.

About Irish Residential Properties REIT

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (together with IRES Residential Properties Limited & IRES Fund Management Limited, the "Group") is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust that is focused on acquiring, holding, managing and developing investments primarily focused on private residential rental accommodations in Ireland.

