Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits Market Cap of $576.14 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0884 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $576.14 million and approximately $15.23 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00055162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00022927 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008928 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00013066 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006089 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,520,079,994 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem."

