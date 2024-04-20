Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.77 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.80. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $12.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and Company’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.80 EPS.

LLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $726.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $763.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $659.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $369.76 and a one year high of $800.78. The company has a market cap of $690.11 billion, a PE ratio of 125.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

