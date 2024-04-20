Zhang Financial LLC Takes $818,000 Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000. Zhang Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $763,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 122,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 21,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFLV opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $30.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.14.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

