ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,783 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,161,014,000 after buying an additional 1,005,328 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,639,903,000 after purchasing an additional 145,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,814,421 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,352,283,000 after purchasing an additional 262,445 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,475,545 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,198,821,000 after purchasing an additional 197,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.48.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.17. 2,489,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,661. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.32 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

