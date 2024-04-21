Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Holdings Cut by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,384 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Cboe Global Markets worth $32,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total transaction of $1,528,778.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,323.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 target price (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.18.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $3.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.85. 882,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.38. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 93.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

