1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 330,003 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,003 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.8% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.93% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $19,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 53,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GEM stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,121. The stock has a market cap of $911.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.79. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $31.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average of $30.00.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

