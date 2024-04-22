Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET) VP Purchases $32,104.00 in Stock

Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report) VP Andrew J. O’neill acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.13 per share, with a total value of $32,104.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 83,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,433.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Central Securities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CET traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.69. 22,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,876. Central Securities Co. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.02.

Get Central Securities alerts:

Institutional Trading of Central Securities

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 249,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Central Securities by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 210,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Central Securities by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Central Securities by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Securities in the fourth quarter worth $37,180,000. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.