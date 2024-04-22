iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 1.6% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $17,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,923,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,672,000 after purchasing an additional 49,597 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,529,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,200,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,013,000 after acquiring an additional 102,850 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $274.74. 538,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,811. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $281.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.43. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $221.31 and a 12-month high of $288.75. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

