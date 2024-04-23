1,609 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Purchased by Significant Wealth Partners LLC

Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $195.22 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

