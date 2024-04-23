Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $141.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $113.00 to $141.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.63.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL stock opened at $115.54 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $41.47 and a 1-year high of $136.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.83.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares in the company, valued at $11,544,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,544,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $74,809,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,787,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,577,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock worth $718,452,037 in the last three months. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

