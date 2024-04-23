ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Up 1.0 %
ARR opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.48. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.46.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.69%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently -150.78%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARR
About ARMOUR Residential REIT
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ARMOUR Residential REIT
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Sherwin-William’s Win Over PPG Stock in The Construction Boom
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Zscaler’s Potential Upside Continues to Explode
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 A.I. Stocks to Watch Out For Not Named NVIDIA
Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.