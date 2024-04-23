ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Up 1.0 %

ARR opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.48. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.46.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.69%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently -150.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARR

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

(Get Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.