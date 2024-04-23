TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.07). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $131.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.30 million. On average, analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $45.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

TCBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

