Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) PT Raised to $207.00

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Maxim Group from $190.00 to $207.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.50.

Badger Meter Price Performance

NYSE BMI opened at $181.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.19. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $128.93 and a fifty-two week high of $182.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.17. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $195,992.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,328.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $195,992.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,328.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $30,952.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,367.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,813 shares of company stock worth $448,167. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth about $47,359,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Badger Meter by 851.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after acquiring an additional 126,707 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Badger Meter by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,380,000 after acquiring an additional 100,304 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Badger Meter by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,024,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $147,367,000 after acquiring an additional 80,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Badger Meter by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 324,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,127,000 after acquiring an additional 74,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

(Get Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

