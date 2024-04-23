Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:COKE)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

NASDAQ COKE opened at $830.65 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 12 month low of $552.36 and a 12 month high of $961.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $834.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $800.98.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

