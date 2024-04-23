CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $674-679 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $678.70 million. CoStar Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.58-0.62 EPS.
CoStar Group Price Performance
CSGP traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,015,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a current ratio of 12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 92.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.84. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $100.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.56.
CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About CoStar Group
CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.
