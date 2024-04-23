Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 308 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 100,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,354,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 70,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period.

CIBR stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.32. 637,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.78. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $59.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0237 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

